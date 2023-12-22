Watch Now
Christmas weekend forecast

Getting warmer ahead of Santa's visit
Christmas Weekend
Christmas Weekend
Posted at 4:17 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 16:17:21-05

BALTIMORE — Heading into the Christmas weekend , temperatures warm back into the mid 50s! We will have to dodge a quick hit of rain Sunday morning.

Expect added clouds over the next few days. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 40s for Saturday and even a little warmer Sunday and into Christmas. We will have to dodge a quick hit of rain. The best shot for showers arrive overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Christmas is dry and mild. We will be above average with readings in the mid 50s. Any hopes for a white Christmas are near zero this year.

