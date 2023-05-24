Chesapeake Bay water temperatures

BALTIMORE — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer for a lot of people. The air temperature will be in the mid 70s to even low 80s! I am sure that will get a lot of people out on the water. The same can't be said about the water temperature. It will be colder, in the mid to upper 60s in the Chesapeake Bay. Here is a look at the numbers as of May 24th.

You can certainly swim in that, but it is on the chilly side! Be sure to take plenty of precautions. It takes a lot more energy to warm up the water vs the air. There is a lag effect meaning that the water will stay warmer after the air gets cooler later this fall.

We get our measurements from buoys out on the water!