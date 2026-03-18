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Cherry blossoms are waking up!

Stage 3 complete!
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
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Only two days left of winter! The cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington DC are in stage 3 and we are halfway to peak bloom! The flowers inside the blossom buds are finally starting to grow! Last year, peak bloom occurred on March 28th. This year, the National Parks Service predicts peak bloom to occur between March 29th - April 1st.

The peak bloom period for cherry blossoms is beautiful and brief, only lasting about one week! Make sure you don't miss it!

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