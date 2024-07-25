Say it ain't smoke! Canadian Wildfire smoke has once again made it into the skies above Maryland, but it won't take up a long-term residency. As our cold front moves through later this evening July 25, the front will carry a lot of the smoke with it. If you look up at the skies over the next 24 hours you may notice it is a bit hazy, but will not pose any significant health concerns to the public.
Canadian wildfire smoke briefly moves into Maryland
Skies that clear could look hazy...
