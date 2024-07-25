Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Canadian wildfire smoke briefly moves into Maryland

Skies that clear could look hazy...
Posted at
and last updated
concert .jpg

Say it ain't smoke! Canadian Wildfire smoke has once again made it into the skies above Maryland, but it won't take up a long-term residency. As our cold front moves through later this evening July 25, the front will carry a lot of the smoke with it. If you look up at the skies over the next 24 hours you may notice it is a bit hazy, but will not pose any significant health concerns to the public.

Capture2.JPG

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk