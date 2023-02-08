Bugs return?

The only great thing about winter for most is that all of the bugs die. Most flies and other insects can't handle temperatures cooler than 32 degrees farenheit and won't survive, yet sometimes their eggs can. This week as temperatures have run in the 60s with lows above freezing, I have noticed some more creepy crawly and flying critters outside. As the rest of the week remains warm, we may see more across Maryland. Don't forget that as you open your windows while enjoying the warm air... you may be letting in some other "friends" into your house as well. For those of you saying... how long will this last? Over the weekend we have the potential to get back to freezing again, but next week looks warmer, so the cycle repeats itself again.

