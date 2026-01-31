Breaking through the ice with science

After a busy weekend of snow and ice, people are still dealing with the aftermath. Snow totals neared a foot across the state, with a healthy dose of ice on top.

Nearly a week later, it's STILL on the ground. So what are the best ways to break the ice?

One of many options includes waiting until next week, when temperatures will warm above freezing. If you are looking for a faster solution, however, understanding a little science can go a long way.



Mixing hot water, rubbing alcohol and dish detergent ( Mixing parts vary, with the highest ratio being water and only a few drops of soap)

Calcium chloride ( Highly soluble salt used for DE-icing)

Sprinkling items with low albedo (High sun absorption, low reflectivity) can help melt ice and snow

1. Coffee grounds

2. Ash (Burned wood)

3. Sand

Mixing warm water and baking soda

These mixtures lower the freezing point, making it easier to melt ice and harder to refreeze.

Creating faults in the ice barrier and then pouring these items on top will yield the best result. Additionally, resalting after melting can help prevent remaining water from refreezing overnight. As always, be careful while out in the elements and dress appropriately for this type of task.

We will see temperatures warm above freezing starting next week. Until then, good luck and happy DE-icing!