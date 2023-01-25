Breaking down what we saw today

I know many of you went to bed last night hoping we would wake up to some flakes northwest of the city. Unfortunately, the moisture decided to take its sweet time in paying a visit, but nonetheless we did see some minor accumulations before the rain. If you lived in western Maryland you saw scenes like this. Where a couple of inches were picked up in some spots. Alleghany county picked up 5.8 inches in La Vale.

Closer to Baltimore City more of a scene of some flurries was the reality. In the county a trace was noted.

Here are some of the model estimated totals as of 3 PM EST. Of course, the rain will likely diminish a lot of these totals. But how did this stack up vs. what you saw at home?

Feel free to let us know what you ended up seeing by tagging @WMAR2NEWS or @allyblakewx on social media and also by sending us an email.