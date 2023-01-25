Watch Now
Breaking down what we saw today

Some saw flakes, others saw rain...
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 15:43:19-05

I know many of you went to bed last night hoping we would wake up to some flakes northwest of the city. Unfortunately, the moisture decided to take its sweet time in paying a visit, but nonetheless we did see some minor accumulations before the rain. If you lived in western Maryland you saw scenes like this. Where a couple of inches were picked up in some spots. Alleghany county picked up 5.8 inches in La Vale.

i-70 west of 65
I-81 @ Showalter road
I-81 @ Showalter road

Closer to Baltimore City more of a scene of some flurries was the reality. In the county a trace was noted.

I-83 AT YORK ROAD

Here are some of the model estimated totals as of 3 PM EST. Of course, the rain will likely diminish a lot of these totals. But how did this stack up vs. what you saw at home?

Model Totals

Feel free to let us know what you ended up seeing by tagging @WMAR2NEWS or @allyblakewx on social media and also by sending us an email.

