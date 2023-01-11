Breaking down the haze

If you were like me this morning you probably noticed a haze in the sky that lingered around. Hazy skies can usually be caused by a temperature inversion that can trap particles in the air like pollution. Also, smoke from wildfires can get trapped and travel in the upper atmosphere and cause a haze with usually gives off a red/pink tint.

wmar

But, the reason today why the haze is present is actually because we had fog present this morning and because of the atmospheric setup and light winds, it took a little bit to dissipate. Kinda like me when I get out of bed— slow-moving. Also, Maryland tends to have a weak/low sun elevation angle, which when that meshes with the fog can give off a milky appearance. Because of our next system approaching, more upper and mid-level clouds are funneling in, making a hazy tint to the sky. Of course, as winds pick up, and more movement occurs in the atmosphere this will eventually dissipate. Furthermore, if you took any cool pictures of the haze feel free to tag us on social media or send us an email!