Bitter cold air in store for Maryland this week

BALTIMORE — It is going to get very cold this week. Above is a snapshot of the wind chill expected Tuesday morning. The feels like temperature will get down into the single digit range to even sub-zero! It is important to note that this is the temperature and the wind combined. The thermometer will read around 10° early in the morning.

This will be the coldest air of the season. We hit 12° back on January 16th. This won't even be the coldest morning this week. By Wednesday morning we fall to 7°, if not colder up north near the state line.

There is relief on the horizon. It will be much warmer by the end of the week and into the weekend!