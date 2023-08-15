Watch Now
Big improvements to the drought monitor

Rain chances continue to help
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Posted at 2:03 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 14:03:00-04

BALTIMORE — Finally, after a good soaking rain last week, Maryland has finally seen some major improvements to the drought monitor. Last week, nearly 12% of the state was under severe drought criteria. This week that 12% has been shaved down to 0. Which is awesome! We are still under a moderate drought for portions of northwestern Anne Arundel, far western Baltimore, part of Washington and PG, most of Howard, Carroll, Fredrick, and Montgomery counties. So far this month we have racked up nearly 1.91 inches of rain so far. Still, we are about 2 inches under where we should be this year for this time. Unfortunately, the forecast looks dry for the foreseeable future.

