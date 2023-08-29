Big drop in humidity ahead

BALTIMORE — If you wish for a break in the humidity like I have, you are finally in luck. Over the past few days, we have been wedged between two frontal boundaries keeping us cloudy and humid. On Wednesday our cold front finally passes, drying out our moisture-rich air mass. Dew points help us to identify how dry or humid the air is. Anything above a dew point value of 65 is considered humid or uncomfortable. While anything below 55 is considered comfortable or dry. Here is a look at the next 48 hours and how we go from humid and sticky to dry and comfortable. Thursday dew points go back into the 40s and with highs in the upper 70s, it is going to be a great day!

