Beryl makes landfall as a category-four storm

BALTIMORE — Just days after Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season, the storm rapidly intensified to a category four storm. The eye of Beryl has made landfall on Carricacou Island at 11:10 AM. This catastrophic storm continues to bring life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and wind gusts to the Windward Islands. The maximum sustained winds have increased to 150+ mph. This storm is not forecasted to impact Maryland.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jul 01, 2024
