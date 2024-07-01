Beryl makes landfall as a category-four storm

BALTIMORE — Just days after Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season, the storm rapidly intensified to a category four storm. The eye of Beryl has made landfall on Carricacou Island at 11:10 AM. This catastrophic storm continues to bring life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and wind gusts to the Windward Islands. The maximum sustained winds have increased to 150+ mph. This storm is not forecasted to impact Maryland.

