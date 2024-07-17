Baltimore ties a record of four consecutive days at/over 100 degrees

BALTIMORE — It's not just hot, it's record-breaking hot here in Baltimore and across the whole state of Maryland. It's official as of 2:00 PM EDT, BWI has officially hit 100 degrees. This doesn't break the record for today, but it ties a heat record. As of today July 17, 2024, BWI has recorded four consecutive days at or above 100 degrees. On July 14, BWI recorded 101 degrees tying a record set back in 1954. On July 15, BWI recorded a high of 102 tying a record set back in 1995. On July 16, BWI recorded a high of 104 set back in 1988. The last time this happened was in 1930. The hottest temperature recorded at BWI was 107 degrees on July 10, 1930. So no you are not crazy, it has just been crazy hot!

wmar