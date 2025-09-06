Back to Fall we go for our Sunday afternoon

Good morning!

Sunday is looking fantastic for any and all outdoor activities. Starting off a little cooler than 24 hours ago, Sunday will sport more fall-like temperatures with a drop close to 10 degrees. In the wake of a cold front, expect winds to be a bit breezy at times. Cooler tones are set for going into the workweek, with temperatures staying in the 70s. Sunshine will continue along with dry conditions for the next several days.