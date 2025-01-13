Last month, we blogged about an average November in Baltimore. To keep up with the trend, here is the newest blog detailing an average December in Baltimore. The year ended on an interesting note compared to the months prior.

December was an interesting month in that we were dealing with a rain deficit from previous months and had just come off of an abnormally warm stretch of days. The final month of the year flipped the switch for some aspects of the 'normals' for the month.

We did acquire some rain for the month, thankfully, that did improve our overall drought status.

In total, December got 2.84" of rain over its 31 days. To put it into perspective, 'normals' for the month are 3.71" of rain. So, while this did improve our drought status, we ended the year still very much in a deficit.

Moving on to temperatures, this was a bit of a surprise given our recent trend in November.

In summation, the month brought 21 'normal' days, 11 days above average and 17 days outside of the normal range of temperatures.

Breaking it down a little more, the normal range of temperatures for the month are 52 to 33 with the average being 47.5 degrees.

High temperatures in December had:

15 Days in the 40s

8 Days in the 30s

4 Days in the 60s

3 Days in the 50s

Low temperatures in December had:

13 Nights in the 30s

13 Nights in the 20s

3 Nights in the 40s

2 Nights in the teens

Altogether, December tracked below average in both rain and temperatures, making for an interesting end to the year and an abnormal month in Baltimore.

Data gathered from WMAR and its affiliates as well as the National Weather Service BWI.