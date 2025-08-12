August has started extremely dry!

After a wet July, where we ran a precipitation surplus of +1.51", our August is the polar opposite!

So far in the month, we've received a measly 0.01" of rain! Our only day with measurable precipitation occurred on August 1st! Since then our water woes have worsened!

Today (August 12th) marks day number 11 without a drop of rain!

The average rain for this time of the month is 1.52", which puts us in quite the deficit!

The million-dollar question is, will this continue? The answer - NO! Look at the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook, which clearly shows our region is expected to be above normal in the rainfall department through the next week or so!