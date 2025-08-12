Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

August has started extremely dry!

Our dry stretch finally comes to an end....
Posted

After a wet July, where we ran a precipitation surplus of +1.51", our August is the polar opposite!

So far in the month, we've received a measly 0.01" of rain! Our only day with measurable precipitation occurred on August 1st! Since then our water woes have worsened!

Today (August 12th) marks day number 11 without a drop of rain!

The average rain for this time of the month is 1.52", which puts us in quite the deficit!

The million-dollar question is, will this continue? The answer - NO! Look at the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook, which clearly shows our region is expected to be above normal in the rainfall department through the next week or so!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft