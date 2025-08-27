August has been unseasonably dry and cool....

You don't have to be a meteorologist to know its been a dry August! All you need to do is look at your parched lawn which probably doesn't look as green anymore.

Look at the calendar below! We've only seen three days of measurable rain this month! That brings this months grand total to 2.07" leaving us with a deficit of -1.53"!

What's most surprising about the dry month is that typically it's our third wettest month of the year - according to 30 year climate data from NOAA.

Not only was it super dry, but also below normal temperature wise! We only saw four 90° degree days! Typically, we see 10-15 days that exceed 90° in August!

Moving forward - September will mirror August with the unseasonably cool weather!

As for rainfall, models keep us near normal in the rain department in September.

