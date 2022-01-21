Arctic Cold Is Here!

Arctic air has settled in and will hang around through the weekend. Highs will only be in the upper 20s but winds out of the north will make it feel like the teens. Temperatures will start in the teens, again, Saturday and Sunday with highs headed to the low to mid 30s. Saturday there is slight chance for snow showers in southern MD as an area of low pressure stays well south of Baltimore. Expect seasonal temps, in the low 40s, on Tuesday along with the chance for rain/wintry mix.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 13. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night:Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Calm wind.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 31.

