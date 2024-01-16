Arctic blast of air overnight in Maryland

BALTIMORE — "Baby it's cold outsideeeee...," or however that song goes. An arctic air mass has settled over our area and will pick up winds into the evening. This evening temperatures will drop into the 20s feeling like the teens. Overnight, readings will be in the teens. Add in the windchill and at times the single digits and near-zero feels-like temps will be present.

Since readings will be so cold and low, just know that any wet spots overnight likely refreeze and could cause isolated patches of black ice. Highs on Wednesday stay below freezing with sunshine and again will feel nearly ten degrees colder than the thermometer reading.

This is the first of two arctic blasts we see this week, so stay warm folks!