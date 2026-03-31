April averages

BALTIMORE — It's hard to believe that we are about to kick off the month of April! It will be a very summer-like start to the month, with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s! This is not an April Fool's joke...temperatures could near record levels, with a high of 84° on April 1st. The old record high temperature of 88° was set back in 1978.

wmar

The average rainfall amount that we normally see in April is 3.39" with no measurable snow expected!

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