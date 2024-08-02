Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Another record heat day

8th 100° temperature this year
Record heat
WMAR
Record heat
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — It has been a hot summer! I am sure I don't have to tell you that, but let me put that into perspective. Baltimore tied another record high temperature Friday, August 2nd at 100°. That was set back in 1955.

This is now the 8th time BWI has hit 100° or hotter this year. That is not only rare air, it is a record in itself. We have never had this many days at or above 100°. Back in 2010, 1988, and 1930 we hit 100° or warmer seven times.

We are not likely to hit 100° again at least for the first week of August, but there is still some summer left!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk