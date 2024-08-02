Another record heat day

BALTIMORE — It has been a hot summer! I am sure I don't have to tell you that, but let me put that into perspective. Baltimore tied another record high temperature Friday, August 2nd at 100°. That was set back in 1955.

This is now the 8th time BWI has hit 100° or hotter this year. That is not only rare air, it is a record in itself. We have never had this many days at or above 100°. Back in 2010, 1988, and 1930 we hit 100° or warmer seven times.

We are not likely to hit 100° again at least for the first week of August, but there is still some summer left!