Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Another low-end severe threat for Maryland

A marginal risk has been issued for our area...
Posted at 1:39 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 13:39:54-04

BALTIMORE — A warm front lifts into the region today as showers and storms continue. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of central and western Maryland under a level 1/5 marginal risk for strong to severe storms. The main threats include damaging winds and small hail. The next wave moves in this afternoon and evening.

2.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018