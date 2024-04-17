BALTIMORE — A warm front lifts into the region today as showers and storms continue. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of central and western Maryland under a level 1/5 marginal risk for strong to severe storms. The main threats include damaging winds and small hail. The next wave moves in this afternoon and evening.
Another low-end severe threat for Maryland
A marginal risk has been issued for our area...
Posted at 1:39 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 13:39:54-04
