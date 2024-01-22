Another frigid morning in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Oh boy, it is another COLD night here in Baltimore! Temps tonight fall back into the teens and single digits with wind chills in the single digits. Of course, there is still a lot of snow and ice around, and with temperatures, this cold... things are sticking around into the morning hours.

There will be isolated slick spots and black ice so make sure you are careful tomorrow! Later in the week temperatures will spike back into the 60s. For now, stay warm and careful into your Monday:)