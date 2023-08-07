BALTIMORE — Monday August 7, 2023, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire state of Maryland under a level 3/5 ENHANCED risk or strong to severe storms. The main timing of this line looks to be between 2-7 PM EDT. The main threat is damaging winds. Afternoon upscale growth along with the proximity to the Chesapeake Bay will give way to maximized wind gust potential. The SPC has us under a 45% damaging wind threat... the DMV has never been under a 45% day two risk. Expect power outages and trees to fall. The hail risk is 15% and the tornado threat is 5%. Make sure you have a plan in play tomorrow to get weather alerts!
An ENHANCED risk for strong storms in Maryland
Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and a quick tornado are possible...
Posted at 10:35 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 22:35:12-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.