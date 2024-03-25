An early week look at O's opening day

BALTIMORE — We are T-4 days away from O's opening day and you know Maryland weather, last week it looked nice in the 60s, and now rain looks to move in and hang around all day. Yes, we are still days out and things can change, but for now, if you are going be prepared to get maybe a little wet.

Unfortunately, a cold front looks to move in late Wednesday into Thursday bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. Temps also hang in the mid-50s, but with the added rain it likely feels chilly. Of course, this is something that we will keep an eye out on... for now stay tuned:)