An early look at Preakness weather

BALTIMORE — This weekend rolls in the 149 Preakness stakes at Pimlico Park in Maryland. Of course, it wouldn't be the Preakness without rain. Here is what the forecast looks like so far!

Black-Eyed Susan Day looks to be the pick of the two. Friday high pressure remains in command starting the day off with a mix of sun and clouds. As our next system rolls in, clouds will increase throughout the day along with the temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The track will be dry and fast. My pick for that day is Lemon Muffin. Saturday, bring an umbrella and rain boots. Is it going to be an all-out washout? No, but the grass will be wet and muddy. The track will likely be wet and sloppy as on/off showers continue. Highs should stay in the low 70s as rain falls. I'm all for a triple-crown winner so my pick is Mystick Dan or Imagination. Let's hope the models like a drier trend for Saturday!