An average November in Baltimore

As the year nears its end and we transition into 2025, let's take a moment to look deeper into last month's data. Pulling from the National Weather Service's website for Baltimore/Washington International Airport a normal month of November, for Baltimore, consists on average (1991-2020):

A daytime high temperature of 57.3 degrees

A nighttime low temperature of 36.5 degrees

and 3.13" worth of precipitation

In comparison, this year's data showed on average both high temperatures and nighttime lows exceeding normal.

Baltimore saw 19 days above normal for highs, with our warmest day of 81 degrees on November 6th. We also saw our nightly highest low temperature for the month on the 6th at 62 degrees.

On the other end of the spectrum, Baltimore saw 11 evening low temperatures below average. Our coolest temperatures registered on the very last day of the month at 38 degrees for a high and 23 degrees for an overnight low.

So, the average for this year's November consisted of (2024):

A daytime high temperature of 61.2 degrees

A nighttime low temperature of 40.3 degrees

and 2.45" worth of precipitation

This year, Baltimore encountered exceptionally small amounts of rainfall with a drought continuing from earlier in the season through November, and even into early December. Precipitation accumulations did not meet monthly averages and exasperated the already growing deficit.

Looking to the final month of the year, December has started on a cooler trend with temperatures falling below average for the majority of the first week. Will December trend warmer like the previous month? We will have to wait and see...