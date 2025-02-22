An average Baltimore January

As the first month of the year, January is always an interesting one. We have the opportunity to continue the previous year's trend of either below average or above, or even be the wild card by being completely average. Pulling from the National Weather Service's website for Baltimore/Washington International Airport a normal month of Janurary, for Baltimore, consists on average (1991-2020):

A daytime high temperature of 43.2 degrees

A nighttime low temperature of 25.4 degrees

and 3.08" worth of precipitation

In comparison, this year's data shows, on average, high temperatures and nighttime lows tracking below normal.

Baltimore saw 9 daytime high temperatures above normal, with our warmest day of 58 degrees on January 29th. We saw a tie of our nightly highest low temperature for the month on the 1st and 31st at 39 degrees.

On the other end of the spectrum, Baltimore saw 22 days below normal for highs. Our coolest temperature registered on the 21st of the month at 20 degrees. The coldest low for the month occurred a few nights later on the 23rd at 6 degrees.

So, the average for this year's January consisted of (2025):

A daytime high temperature of 38.4 degrees

A nighttime low temperature of 22.2 degrees

and 1.59" worth of precipitation

To start the year, Baltimore acquired about half the normal amount of rainfall. With this, 2025 started in a drought that had carried over from the previous year and exasperated it by not meeting monthly averages.

For the month, on average, January was 4 degrees below normal and would be considered colder than average.