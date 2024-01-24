An active January

BALTIMORE — Does it feel like it has been an active month? If yes, you're onto something. We have seen more than our fair share of rain and snow! Both are already above average with more than a week to go in the month.

WMAR

Here are the numbers so far. We have seen 5.19" of rain. That is 2.11" above average.

Between two bigger snows, we landed at 9.1" of snow. Running 2.7" above average.

There is still plenty of time to add to these numbers and we will certainly get more rain. As far as snow, a lot can still happen so check back!