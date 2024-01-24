Watch Now
An active January

Both rain and snow
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 17:00:34-05

BALTIMORE — Does it feel like it has been an active month? If yes, you're onto something. We have seen more than our fair share of rain and snow! Both are already above average with more than a week to go in the month.

Here are the numbers so far. We have seen 5.19" of rain. That is 2.11" above average.

Between two bigger snows, we landed at 9.1" of snow. Running 2.7" above average.

There is still plenty of time to add to these numbers and we will certainly get more rain. As far as snow, a lot can still happen so check back!

