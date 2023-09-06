All eyes on Lee

BALTIMORE — You may have heard a lot about this storm already. If you haven't you might soon. There is a lot out there about tropical storm Lee. Here is what we now as of Wednesday September 6th.

WMAR

There are already many posts out there about a potential landfall with this storm. Those forecast are way too far out and unreliable. What we do know is Lee gained tropical storm status on Tuesday Sept. 5th. It is forecast to become a major hurricane (category 3 or highs on the Saffir-Simpson scale) by Friday morning. That is very quick and what we call rapid intensification.

By the weekend Lee could be up to a cat 4 storm. That would mean there are maximum sustained winds at 130-156 miles per hour. The northern Leeward islands could see impacts by Saturday and Sunday. If you are someone you know plan to travel there give them a heads up.

You might run across images of Lee making landfall in the US. I want to stress again it is too early to make that call, but know we will be watching this storm and have a much better and reliable idea of where is will head by the weekend/next week.

If you are reading this after September 6th - know the forecast has been updated an we will do our best to keep you informed here!