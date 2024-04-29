BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Metro Baltimore and the Annapolis region due to ozone. Those with asthma, heart disease, and other respiratory issues can be triggered. This will go on until the end of the day Monday 4/29/2024.
Air quality alert for central Maryland
Metro Baltimore and the Annapolis region are included...
Posted at 10:39 PM, Apr 28, 2024
