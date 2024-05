BALTIMORE — Happy May! Spring is in full swing and we have even had a taste of summer. With the warmer weather, comes longer days. The two go hand-in-hand, in fact.

May first is a big milestone for our sunset. It is the first time this year we will have an 8 pm sunset or later!

It has been since August 16th since we had our last 8pm sunset.

With our sunrise now at 6:07 am, we are enjoying more daylight. We are up to 13 hours and 53 minutes!