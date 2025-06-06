Above average rain for the month of May

A look into May's rain summary:

In the National Weather Service's data collection from Baltimore Washington International Airport, we see rainfall amounts for the month of May. At the bottom, we have the 'sum' of the month's rain and below the 'normal' amount of rainfall. Last month we received a total of 6.85 inches of rain. Throughout May's first couple of days, rain was hit or miss, but we can see towards the middle of the month a big surge in rainfall.

May 13th made a huge chip in the overall deficit and severe drought status for central portions of the state. Our normal amount of rainfall for the month of May is closer to 4 inches. The extra 2 inches of rainfall received, really just on the 13th, is what helped us break severe drought status.

For the month of June we do carry a bit of a deficit in rainfall, but May's surplus has put us in a better standing for the remaining days of spring.