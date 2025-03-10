Abnormally warm, but better late than never!

The National Weather Service helps us track temperatures and trends and alerts us when the weather becomes dangerous. This week, conditions are looking abnormal—in the warm sense.

Baltimore is looking at its first 70 degree day of the season this week. Like usual, the NWS is on it.

According to the Baltimore Washington International Airport's data collection through the NWS, we typically see a 70 degree day in the first two months of the year. In the past 30 years, the average date for the first 70 degree day is on February 9th.

With Tuesday, March 11th being the expected first 70 degree day this year, we are a little late to the 'normal' party. If we hit the marks on Tuesday, this will be the latest 70 degree day since 2015.

Hopefully now that we have broken the ice on Spring-like temperatures, more will be on the way! Spring will officially arrive during the Vernal Equinox on March 20th.

Here's to Tuesday and Saturday with potential 70 degree days!