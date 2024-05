BALTIMORE — You are not imagining it, it has been a wet May and a wet year. Now that we are at the halfway point, here is a look at the numbers.

We are at 2.11 inches of rain so far. That does not include the light rain on the 15th.

Our average number, complied over 30 years, is 1.69 inches by this time in the month. We are over by .42 inches of rain.

This will go up with more rain in the forecast heading into the second half of the month.