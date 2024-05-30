Watch Now
A warm start to June


Posted at 9:46 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 21:46:30-04

BALTIMORE — Summer is just a few weeks away, but it will start to feel like it soon. Our 6-10 outlook from the climate prediction center has us at a better shot at being above average for that time frame.

It is important to note that the orange and red colors don't necessarily mean it will get very hot, just that we will likely be above average for that time of year. To start June our average high is 80° so we are expecting to land above that.

We are not the only ones expecting a warm stretch. It is not too often you see nearly the entire lower 48 expecting a warmer stretch. The only exception is a small section of NW Washington.

