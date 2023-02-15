A warm start to February

We are halfway through February 2023, and so far unless you haven't stepped outside, it's been pretty warm. So far, we have been well above average in terms of temperatures. Usually, the start of February high temperatures ranges between 44 degrees at the beginning of the month to 46 degrees on February 15th. Additionally, we have seen some cool days, but two-thirds of the days of this month have been above average. One-third of the days have been below the normal mid-40s and also one-third have been at or above 60 degrees. The latest outlook from the weather prediction center continues to keep us above average in the next 6-10 days. Will we eventually feel like winter before actual spring? Stay tuned!

