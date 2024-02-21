Watch Now
A warm end to winter

Getting above average
6-10 Temp outlook
Posted at 4:26 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 16:26:16-05

BALTIMORE — There is still a good amount of winter left on the calendar, but it wont be feeling like it.

This week temperatures gradually get warmer and land in the low 60s.

Weekly temperature trend

Our average high this year is 48°. Most of this week will be above that with Saturday being the exception. There are signs that we will get into the 60s and even into the 70s by the end of the month.

Even the 14 day temperature trend which takes us into the first week of March keeps us above average.

That doesn't mean that we are done with the cold. It is still very possible. It just looks unlikely for he next few weeks. The first day of spring is March 19th.

