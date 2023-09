BALTIMORE — A radar snap shot from Tuesday night says it all:

This was one of a few waves of heavy rain That ultimately prompted a flash flood emergency shortly after midnight.

That same storm ended up rotating enough to warrant a tornado warning.

Here are some of the storm reports we saw out of this system.

We will get a break from the rain this week with little to no chances through most of next week.