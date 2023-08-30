Watch Now
A super "blue" moon in Maryland tonight

The second full moon this month
Posted at 4:38 PM, Aug 30, 2023
We are in for a treat tonight. A super "blue" moon will rise over Maryland around 7:52 pm. I want to say up front the moon won't look blue. It's called a blue moon because it is the second full moon in one month. The last full moon was on August 1st. This is where the expression "once in a blue moon" is from. On average we get a blue moon every 33 moths.

The term super moon means the moon will appear larger in the sky. When the moon orbits around the earth it is not on a perfect circle. This means, at times, it is closer or farther to and from the earth. This is called the perigee when it is at its closest. This particular moon will be the closest to earth in 2023 - 222,043 miles away to be exact.

To make the most of this event, head out at 9:36 pm when the moon will appear the largest.

