A sunny 7-day

This week is staying sunny and dry! Today and tomorrow will feature below normal temps and a more winter-like chill at night. Temps will rebound back above normal late-week and this weekend! Overall, this is a very nice looking seven day forecast!

wmar

You can expect very limited rainfall over the next seven days, which could ultimately worsen drought concerns and increase fire weather activity. The Climate Prediction Center predicts drier than normal conditions around Baltimore over the next 6-10 days.

wmar

Right now, the bulk of the area is experiencing abnormally dry conditions and even moderate drought concerns.

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_