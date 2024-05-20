A summer like feel for late May in Maryland

BALTIMORE — After what seemed to be the entire month of May of cooler air and gray skies, sunshine, and well-above normal temps are in store for us here in Maryland this week. Monday temps start off into the upper 70s while the humidity stays at bay. It's later in the week when we make a run at 90 degrees. Unfortunately, for all of the weather weenies that want us to break a record... we are nowhere close to that. Most of the records for this week clocked in at 95-plus degrees! That is very late summer heat. It looks like it will take a bit to get up to those levels, but I am okay with that for now. Stay hydrated this week and enjoy the sun!

wmar