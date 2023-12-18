Watch Now
A soggy setup continues

A flood watch up for most of Maryland...
Posted at 9:57 PM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 21:57:55-05

BALTIMORE — It is raining cats and dogs and potentially more outside in Maryland! Heavy rain and gusty winds have followed the coastal low that will continue to inundate us into Monday. The NWS has placed all of central Maryland and the eastern shore under a flood watch until tomorrow at 6 AM.

There is a lot of ponding on the roadways. Make sure you do not drive through flooded roads; turn around, don't drown. Coastal flooding could also be a concern as wind gusts pick up bay waters to shore. A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 11:00 AM on 12/18. Just when you think it is all said and done, gusty winds have caused a wind advisory until 2:00 PM on 12/8. Models are indicating by Monday afternoon some locations could pick up on over 3 inches of rain.

We are still nearly five inches below where we should be for this time of year in terms of rainfall... hopefully, this will leave a nice dent.

