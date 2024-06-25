A small earthquake reported in Maryland

BALTIMORE — DID YOU FEEL IT? It was reported from the USGS, that a small 1.8 magnitude earthquake was detected in Spencerville, MD near the Montgomery/Howard county line around 11:30 PM EST on June 24, 2024. More so a tummy ruble of an earthquake, but the third one of the year for the state. People as far as Columbia, MD reported feeling the quake.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jun 25, 2024
