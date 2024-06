BALTIMORE — It is the last day of June and Mother Nature has us going out with a bang! The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a level 2 risk for strong to severe storms in central Maryland and the eastern shore.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also up until 11:00 PM. Multiple warnings have been issued across the state so far. Once our cold front passes through storms will exit the region and temps will fall. Dry skies are expected over the next couple of days.