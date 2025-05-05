A severe thunderstorm watch for Maryland

BALTIMORE — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of our area. This means that conditions are favorable for strong to severe storms to form. There are certainly some limiting factors that could win out tonight (and we are hoping for that.) But, have a plan, just in case.

Our watch goes until midnight tonight and is in every county in our area, except Cecil.

We will be on the lookout for some storms to produce gusty winds up to 70 mph, damaging hail, and an isolated tornado threat looks very low, but not 0. Have a way to get alerts and know we have you covered tonight.