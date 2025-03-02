A severe storm chance on Wednesday

BALTIMORE — We are still days away so call this an early heads up. There is growing potential for strong to severe storms on Wednesday.

Be prepared for strong winds, lightning, heavy rain, and even an isolated tornado. That threat is on the low end, but certainly now 0.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area in a 15% severe weather chance. Another way to think about that is that there is a 15% chance for severe storms within 25 miles of any given point.

The best thing you can do to prepare now is have a plan. It has been a while since we have dealt with severe weather. Know where you severe weather safe spot is. The best place is to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

We will have to make tweaks to the forecast as we get closer, so stay tuned and stay safe!