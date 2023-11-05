A rollercoaster ride of temperatures this week

BALTIMORE — After a warm weekend, we continue this nicer trend with well above normal temps this week. Now cue Florida Georgia Line's 'Up Down' cause that is the the theme of our weather. Monday a weak boundary moves through dropping temps back to the low 60s for highs. Eventually, the boundary moves through, but with a cold front on its heels, we know tat changes are to come. It's not the changes you are probably thinking as Maryland gets wedged in the warm sector. This will raise temps back to the low 70s. Furthermore, the cold front then actually moves in dropping highs to the low 60s for Wednesday. Then, just when you think its over temps rise again on Thursday to the 70s. After the nicer weather whiplash, Mother Nature finally makes a decision and brings us back to seasonal temps in the upper 50s into the weekend. In the meantime buckle up and enjoy the ride!

