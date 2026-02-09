A persistent cold regime finally breaks down

Who’s ready for a warm-up? If it feels like this winter has been colder than normal, you’re not imagining it. The last three months have been well below average, with February especially standing out.

That prolonged cold is also why the snow from more than two weeks ago is still hanging around — it simply hasn’t been warm enough to melt it.

So what’s been driving all this chill? We’ve had persistent troughing in the eastern U.S. — essentially a dip in the jet stream — which has opened the door for repeated blasts of cold Canadian air. At times, that cold air has pushed remarkably far south… even into Florida.

Now for the good news:

Change is coming. Warmer days are on the way! The latest 10-day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows above-normal temperatures developing across our region — and much of the country — through the second half of February.

After a long stretch of winter’s grip, it finally looks like we’re turning the corner.