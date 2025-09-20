A nod to fall

Fall is in the air... especially for the weekend!

Both Saturday and Sunday bring cooler temperatures back into the region after a brief warm stint in the 80s. A slight chance of rain lingers over both days, with the forecast calling for mostly dry conditions.

Ideally, we would see these temperatures continue into the first full week of fall, but Mother Nature has other plans. Monday will see the start of a warming trend that will spill over into the next 6 to 10 days.

The first full week of the new season will see some swings from the 70s to 80s for highs, with rain rolling back into the forecast. Maybe pair the flannel with shorts this year?